Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced its innovative Scenario Testing functionality was named 'OpRisk Scenarios Product of the Year' at the Risk Technology Awards 2022.

The Risk Technology Awards are hosted by Risk.net and recognize vendors that help the industry meet challenges in ALM, credit, operational risk, and broader enterprise risk management. Award winners are decided by a judging panel consisting of technology users and the editors of Risk.net.

"Fusion is thrilled to win the 'OpRisk Scenarios Product of the Year Award' at the Risk Technology Awards 2022," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "This win demonstrates our continuous commitment to delivering the innovative, purpose-built solutions our customers need to prepare for and overcome any challenge. The global business disruptions and evolving regulatory environment we have experienced over the past few years have highlighted how critical it is that every business embraces robust operational resilience, scenario testing, and simulations capabilities. Fusion is dedicated to providing our customers with the products and services they require to thrive and achieve their North Star of resilience today and in years to come."

The win is attributed to innovations to the Fusion Framework System and its Scenario Testing capabilities. Fusion launched its innovative Scenario Testing functionality in 2021 in response to increasing disruptions and changes in the regulatory landscape. The functionality enables organizations to test and analyze the impact of severe but plausible events in real time. Fusion's Scenario Testing solution allows businesses to visualize real-life risk scenarios and bolster resiliency programs to become more prepared, agile, and responsive when recovering from current or future disruptions and achieve true operational resilience.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

