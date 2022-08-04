Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Introduces SOL Staking for IRAs

Staking waitlist now open for CryptoIRA platform pilot testers

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto), a self-directed IRA provider that enables individuals to diversify their retirement investments, today announced that its waitlist for staking Solana (SOL) is now open to pilot testers. Users will be able to participate in a first-of-its-kind process that enables staking in a crypto IRA on Coinbase.

"The market and our customers have been asking for staking and we have been working on a solution to allow this as part of your IRA for some time," said Eric Satz , founder and CEO of Alto. "We are excited to be offering this first step toward enabling tax-advantaged crypto staking. Users' feedback during this pilot will be invaluable in creating a best-in-class crypto IRA staking product and helping us define our future offerings."

Alto Solution's initial staking offering is Solana and will require a minimum investment of 25 SOL with a minimum holding period of 6-months. Investors' SOL will be staked in an omnibus custodial account through Alto's Coinbase integration.

"Staking itself helps people get more from their IRA, and likewise, put their crypto assets to further work. At Alto, our mission is to help you diversify and enliven your retirement portfolio, and this is a natural extension of that promise. As we look into the future, we want to provide our users with a distinctive experience as we continue to grow our platform to offer more investment options and features," added Satz.

Staking of SOL will only be available to users who maintain an Alto CryptoIRA and have at least 25 SOL. Staking will be offered to a small cohort of users during the initial pilot. New customers are welcome to sign on to the waitlist, and those with the required volume of SOL will be invited to stake first.

As of today, the Alto CryptoIRA ® offers:

200+ coins and tokens through Alto's integration with Coinbase

No setup or monthly account fees

No account minimums

A $10 investment minimum, among the lowest in the industry

24/7 real-time trading

A 1% trading fee

Staking of Solana (with a minimum of 25 SOL)*

A Transfers team dedicated to helping set up accounts

The waitlist, which is open to the public, is available at https://grow.altoira.com/staking .

*Staking terms and conditions to apply.

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed financial IRA provider that enables individuals to diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative assets like crypto, private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and artwork using retirement funds. Alto IRA and Alto CryptoIRA® offer the same tax advantages as more conventional, legacy IRAs while providing access to investment opportunities not offered by most custodians-without complicated or hidden fees. Alto's network partners include AcreTrader, AngelList, Eaglebrook Advisors, Masterworks, Republic, and Coinbase-which provides access to more than 200 coins and tokens-giving Alto users numerous ways to diversify their investments.

Alto is an administrator of self-directed individual retirement accounts and is not a registered or licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, funding portal, cryptocurrency exchange, digital asset wallet or node operator, investment advisor or investment manager. Alto does not provide investment advice or recommendations about any specific investment or asset. Investing in cryptocurrency, including staking, involves significant risks.

To learn more visit: altoira.com

