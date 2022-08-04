Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
04.08.2022 | 16:58
ScotGems Plc - Company Update

PR Newswire

London, August 4

ScotGems PLC

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

4 August 2022

Company update

On 25 July 2022 the Board of ScotGems PLC (the "Company") announced that the investment manager had realised approximately 83% of the Company's portfolio.

Since 25 July 2022 the investment manager has continued to realise the Company's portfolio, and has now realised approximately 91% of the Company's portfolio. The majority of the proceeds of these sales are being held in Sterling. The timing of the realisation of the remainder of the Company's portfolio will be dependent upon prevailing market conditions.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Douglas Armstrong

Dickson Minto (Sponsor)020 7649 6823

