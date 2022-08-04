Forecast Report on Global B2B Payments Platform Market Size & Share [2022-2028] Worth USD 1564 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35%: Industry Trends, Demand, Companies, Sales & Analysis | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global B2B payments platform market size was worth around USD 942.67 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1564 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.35% between 2022 and 2028.

B2B Payments Platform Market: Overview

Business to business (B2B) payments refers to the monetary transactions or payments between two organizations for sales of goods or services. For example, the money-related transactions that would take place between an office and another organization that supplied them with the office equipment. Whenever there is an invoice generated for one company by another, B2B payment systems come into play. Some of the industries that are the largest consumers of business-to-business payments platforms are; manufacturing covering over 28.8% of the global market share, professional & business service with 21.2% of the share, finance, insurance, leasing, retail, and real estate with 17.8%, mining comprises 5.6% of the market, and wholesale trade covers 5.2% of the global market cap. There are a few key pointers that separate B2B from customer-to-business (C2B) payment models. Some of them include; volume where payments in the B2B model comprise the larger volume of payments as compared to C2B, and frequency of the payment since the frequency is higher in B2B models.

However, deciding on the correct payment model between two organizations for a particular business is not obstacle-free. There are a few questions that organizations struggle to find answers to. Since there are so many payment methods available and each organization has its own requirements, the availability of multiple options like online payments, cryptocurrency, cheques, cash, etc. leads to more confusion.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the B2B Payments Platform Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the B2B Payments Platform Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.35 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the B2B Payments Platform Market was valued at approximately USD 942.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1564 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. The growth in adoption rate is the increasing international export and import between economies since international trade occurs between organizations that deal with heavy funds.

In the case of online B2B platforms, repetitive tasks can be avoided thus saving the organization's time and cost since tasks like depositing and reconciling cheques can be completely eliminated.

The global B2B payments platform market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years because of increased investment in the field of transaction network security in countries like the USA and Canada .

in the coming years because of increased investment in the field of transaction network security in countries like the and . Asia-Pacific may also register significant growth because of the rise in the number of organizations that deal in B2B trade thus aiding the demand for B2B payments and propelling the global market growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global B2B Payments Platform Market By Payment Mode (Digital and Traditional), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, BFSI, and Energy & Utilities), By Enterprise Size (Large-Scale Business and SMEs), By Payment Type (Cross-Border Payments and Domestic Payments), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

B2B Payments Platform Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in import and export or trade exchange to propel market growth.

The global B2B payments platform market growth may be attributed to the rising transactions taking place between various business models. One of the key aspects that have aided the growth in adoption rate is the increasing international export and import between economies since international trade occurs between organizations that deal with heavy funds. As per the May 2022 report of the US International Trade in Good & Services, the USA export value was over USD 256 billion. These numbers are rising owing to the higher demand for goods in the global market assisted by the increasing disposable income of the general population. Some of the other factors that influence the change in export-import value are favorable government policies, the income of the economy, subsidiaries for exporters, import restrictions, etc. There is a growing need for global footprint expansion amongst organizations. This can be achieved with the help of strategic decisions and an increase in trade thus boosting cross-border payments between businesses.

Another factor assisting the rise in B2B payments trends is the exhaustive measures undertaken by small and mid-size firms to increase their profitability index. Multiple tie-ups like outsourcing of information technology (IT) services, HR systems, internet services, and others are a few of the examples that take place between two organizations resulting in global market growth.

B2B Payments Platform Market: Restraints

Security concerns related to digital payments may impede the market growth.

Data security is the major concern of any organization. Business institutes deal with large sums of money, and they are always under the radar of hackers or security breaches. As per a recent Deloitte study, more than 20% of mid-size companies have faced security breaches at least once. Any transactional platform not only holds data related to money transfers but personal and security details as well. In 2021, payment processors at Amazon and Swiggy faced data breaches where details related to more than 3.5 crore users were compromised. Such concerns are expected to have negative implications on the global market cap unless security systems upgrade so that they can never be compromised.

B2B Payments Platform Market: Opportunities

Time and cost saver benefits of online platforms to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

In the case of online B2B platforms, repetitive tasks can be avoided thus saving the organization's time and cost since tasks like depositing and reconciling cheques can be completely eliminated. In the case of online transactions, almost all platforms provide timely automated deductions which reduce the risk of faulty payments or missing out deadlines thus saving the company from extra expenses. This provides the employees more time to deal with other critical aspects. In fact, in the case of online payments, data is recorded and kept for safekeeping, unlike offline modes where transaction-related details may get misplaced. These benefits may attract more tech-savvy users to the B2B payments platform during the forecast period.

B2B Payments Platform Market: Challenges

Transaction-related fees to challenge global market growth.

Many offline and online payment platforms charge companies or account holders for maintenance and transactions completed with the aid of the platform. These extra charges sometimes may not be suitable for small-scale companies who may see this as an extra cost. In case the account maintenance rate is higher, organizations may choose other options to make their payments. There are also certain restrictions related to payment dates like payments raised on bank holidays may take more days for completion which might sometimes not be in the company's favor. These aspects are expected to create challenges for the expansion of the global market size.

Global B2B Payments Platform Market: Segmentation

The global B2B payments platform market is segmented based on payment mode, industry, enterprise size, payment type, and region.

Based on payment mode, the global market segments are digital and traditional. The global market is expected to be dominated by digital payment modes since they offer faster transactions, less scope for error, well-organized data, and accurate transaction history. As per official reports, over 71% of businesses prefer digital payments with an increasing number of organizations accepting online transactions.

By industry, the global market is segmented into IT & telecom, manufacturing, metals & mining, BFSI, energy & utilities. Almost all sectors entail at least some form of B2B payments but BFSI leads the global market owing to the heavy transactions conducted under this category.

By enterprise size, large-scale business and SMEs are the two main segments, and the global market is dominated by the large-scale business segment. This can be attributed to the higher adoption rate of B2B trading amongst large-scale organizations especially in international trade in order to expand their global presence. In June 2022, India's overall export value was around USD 65 billion which is projected to grow further in the coming years.

By payment type, the global market is divided into cross-border payments and domestic payments. Cross-border payments may generate higher revenues since a large sum of money is involved in such payments.

List of Key Players in B2B Payments Platform Market:

Mastercard

Square Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

American Express

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Visa Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

Stripe

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for B2B Payments Platform Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the B2B Payments Platform Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the B2B Payments Platform Market Industry?

What segments does the B2B Payments Platform Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the B2B Payments Platform Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 942.67 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1564 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.35 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Mastercard, Square Inc., Bank of America Corporation, American Express, PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., TransferWise Ltd., and Stripe Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7030

Recent Developments

In July 2022 , French Fintech Hero, an upcoming B2B payments platform, managed to raise USD 12.49 million within 7 months of its launch. The payment solutions provided are more inclined towards mid-size firms and SMEs. The company aims to create a platform where users can take care of order-to-cash for suppliers and procure-to-pay for clients

, French Fintech Hero, an upcoming B2B payments platform, managed to raise within 7 months of its launch. The payment solutions provided are more inclined towards mid-size firms and SMEs. The company aims to create a platform where users can take care of order-to-cash for suppliers and procure-to-pay for clients In May 2022 , Visa announced that it will explore more opportunities to collaborate with fintech companies in India in order to enhance payment solutions for B2-B suppliers and the entire value-chain of corporates. This is being regarded as one of the big bets in terms of B2B payments in the corporate and commercial world.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the projection period.

The global B2B payments platform market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years because of increased investment in the field of transaction network security in countries like the USA and Canada. Government spending in the telecom and network industry is expected to boost regional market cap since more companies are being encouraged to adopt technology in as many processes as possible along with advancements towards higher security for online activities like payments.

Asia-Pacific may also register significant growth because of the rise in the number of organizations that deal in B2B trade thus aiding the demand for B2B payments and propelling the global market growth.

Global B2B Payments Platform Market is segmented as follows:

B2B Payments Platform Market: By Payment Mode Outlook (2022-2028)

Digital

Traditional

B2B Payments Platform Market: By Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

BFSI

Energy

Utilities

B2B Payments Platform Market: By Enterprise Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Large-Scale Business

SMEs

B2B Payments Platform Market: By Payment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Cross-Border Payments

Domestic Payments

B2B Payments Platform Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

