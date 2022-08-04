

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery, the Switzerland stock market faltered around mid morning on Thursday, but recovered swiftly and stayed in positive territory for much of the day's session thereafter to eventually close modestly higher.



The mood was cautious with investors continuing to digest earnings announcements and looking ahead to the crucial U.S. jobs data, due on Friday.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 23.67 points or 0.21% at 11,202.66. The index touched a low of 11,151.08 and a high of 11,230.08.



UBS Group climbed nearly 2.5%. Sika, Partners Group and Richemont gained 2 to 2.25%.



Givaudan gained 1.84%, Credit Suisse surged 1.69% and Holcim gained 1.32%, while Geberit, Logitech and ABB ended higher by 0.9 to 1.1%.



Roche Holding drifted down nearly 1%, Novartis ended 0.65% down, and Lonza Group shed 0.28%.



In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied nearly 3%. Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding and Straumann Holding gained 2.14%, 1.82% and 1.67%, respectively. AMS, Clariant, Georg Fischer, VAT Group and Dufry also ended notably higher.



Adecco ended 3.3% down. Lindt & Spruengli drifted down nearly 2%. BB Biotech, Temenos Group and PSP Swiss Property also closed weak.







