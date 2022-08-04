Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb to keynote; Public invited to join thought leaders, spiritual leaders and researchers in Madison, WI September 29-30

Thought leaders, spiritual leaders, healers and researchers, including Avi Loeb, the Harvard astrophysicist in search of extraterrestrial life, and Rosalind Watts, named among the 50 Most Influential People in Psychedelics, will gather in Madison, WI on September 29-30 for the 2022 International Forum on Consciousness. This year's forum "As Above, So Below" explores how expanded understanding of both the universe and micro unseen worlds can transform awareness of self amid time, space, matter and energy. The Forum brings together experts, practitioners and the interested public for in-depth presentations, immersive experiences, live music and time for connection and dialogue with presenters and attendees.

The 2022 International Forum on Consciousness returns fully in-person in Madison, WI September 29-30. This year's topic "As Above, So Below" gathers a diverse group of thought leaders to explore how a macro-micro understanding of the universe transforms awareness. The Forum is a yearly event dedicated to information-sharing and discussion regarding important-and often challenging-topics related to the exploration of consciousness. The 2019 gathering (pictured above) on psychedelic therapy in society is just one example. Experts, practitioners and the interested public come together for in-depth presentations, immersive experiences, live music and time for connection and dialogue with presenters and attendees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key questions addressed will include:

How is our perception of self, others, the environment, and the universe influenced by our current concept of time and space, as well as by our cultural, historical, scientific and religious frameworks?

How are we transformed by encounters that are beyond our current understanding of human embodiment, intellectual framework and scientific explanation?

What are the current limitations of knowledge and technology which impede the conceptualization of what might be considered intelligent life outside our solar system?

Each presenter and panel will consider diverse perspectives on truth and reality, experiencing transdisciplinary views with different approaches to accessing states of consciousness.

Details Registration

What: The International Forum on Consciousness is a yearly event dedicated to information-sharing and discussion regarding important-and often challenging-topics related to the exploration of consciousness. It is co-hosted by the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute (BTC Institute) and Promega Corporation. View videos from past Forums here.

September 29-30, 2022 Where: BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Promega Corporation, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Promega Corporation, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Who: Researchers, students, practitioners, thought leaders, interested general public

Researchers, students, practitioners, thought leaders, interested general public Registration: $275. Scholarships available. Registrants can also join a presenter's table for dinner on Thursday for an additional $90. Register and find more information at www.btci.org/forum

2022 Presenters

Abraham (Avi) Loeb, Ph.D., Frank B. Baird Professor of Science, Harvard University, Boston, MA

John Dunne, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Contemplative Humanities; Chair, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures; Core Faculty, Center for Healthy Minds, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

Sutton King, MPH, Menominee/Oneida; Co-Founder President, Urban Indigenous Collective, New York, NY

Elizabeth Krasnoff, Ph.D., Healer, Composer, Producer, Shamanic Practitioner, Researcher, Transformational Speaker; Sound Medicine, San Francisco, CA and New York, NY

Jeffrey J. Kripal, Ph.D., Associate Dean of the Humanities; J. Newton Rayzor Professor of Philosophy and Religious Thought, Rice University, Houston, TX

Paulo Roberto Silva de Souza, Shaman; Director of Céu do Mar, Rio de Janeiro; President of Guananshe Co. in South Bahia; Manager, Jungle Clinic projects in Rio, Bahia and Amazonia at Mutum, Yawanawa village, Brazil

Rosalind Watts, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Founder of ACER Integration, United Kingdom

Margaret Wertheim, Artist, Writer and Curator,Los Angeles, CA

About the BTC Institute

The BTC Institute is a not-for-profit organization operated exclusively for educational, scientific and cultural purposes. Learn more about its K-12 programs, scientific course offerings, and annual educational forums and symposia at btci.org.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's product portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com

