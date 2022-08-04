

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeWALT has recalled nearly 1.4 million 12-inch sliding compound miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the miter saw's rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.



DeWALT said it has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.



The recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected.



The recalled products were sold at Lowe's stores, The Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from April 2019 through May 2022 for between $600 and $820.







