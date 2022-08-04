HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 04, 2022, a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. The company is a first-time entrant in this report.

HYCU simplifies on-premises and multi-cloud data protection for more than 3,200 customers across the globe including several among the FORTUNE 500. Companies continue to face challenges to better protect, manage and recover mission critical data. This has been compounded by the rise in ransomware attacks, with new attacks noted by Cybersecurity Ventures occurring at an alarming rate of every 11 seconds. To address these challenges, HYCU continues to evolve its award-winning HYCU Protégé platform to ease and administer the protection and recovery of workloads across the most widely deployed applications, databases and SaaS services.

The past year was highlighted by several key HYCU innovations:

Significant Enhancements to HYCU Protégé (https://www.hycu.com/news/from-16-days-to-16-minutes-hycu-r-simplifies-ransomware-protection-and-recovery-across-on-premises-and-public-cloud-environments-through-new-protege-enhancements): Additional data protection for Dell EMC Power Scale One FS for efficient and fast incremental backups, enhanced protection for public cloud with direct backups and archives to WORM-enabled object storage on Azure (Blob) and Google Cloud (Google Cloud Storage - GCS), and simplified security credential management to centralize, simplify, and secure application and system credentials in CyberArk Conjur Credential Store were several of a number of updates.

Addition of AWS Support (https://www.hycu.com/news/hycu-previews-hycu-protege-with-the-addition-of-aws-support-at-aws-reinvent): The newborn in the cloud solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) users, was the company's first as a service solution for workloads on AWS. The native cloud solution from HYCU gives customers a tightly integrated and application-aware solution to further protect, manage, and recover data for workloads on AWS.

Data Protection for Containers with addition of Kubernetes (https://www.hycu.com/news/hycu-ushers-in-new-era-of-data-protection-for-containers-with-addition-of-kubernetes-to-hycu-protege): The company's first cloud-native, as a service solution for Kubernetes workloads gives customers a tightly integrated and application-aware solution to protect, manage and recover data across physical, virtual and container environments.

"We are incredibly proud of being named a Visionary in this report as it talks about the progress HYCU has made since being founded four short years ago," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "We founded HYCU with a fundamental belief that there was a better way to manage, protect, and recover data across the growing number of data sources within companies. We are singularly focused on helping our customers and partners to overcome the challenges that the rise of ransomware has elicited as well as the growing use of multi-clouds across the digital estate. The growing number of customers are validation that our focus and continued innovation are needed."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, By Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 28 July 2022.

