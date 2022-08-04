Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on August, 4 2022 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.22-0328-A01.

This document incorporates the 2022 half-yearly financial report.

This document is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

A hard copy of the version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

