

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$15.94 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$10.84 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.39 million from $2.29 million last year.



Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



