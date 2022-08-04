

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):



Earnings: -$16.9 million in Q2 vs. $42.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $82.1 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $378.2 million in Q2 vs. $288.9 million in the same period last year.



