- (PLX AI) - Monster Beverage Q2 sales USD 1,660 million vs. estimate USD 1,610 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 273.4 million vs. estimate USD 368 million
- • Q2 operating income USD 373 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.51 vs. estimate USD 0.69
- • Company experienced a significant increase in cost of sales, resulting in a material decrease in both gross profit and gross profit as a percentage of net sales, relative to the comparative 2021 second quarter
