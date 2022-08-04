

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):



Earnings: -$185 million in Q2 vs. -$301 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. -$2.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310M or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.58 per share Revenue: $3.18 billion in Q2 vs. $2.11 billion in the same period last year.



