

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$32.02 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$100.22 million, or -$1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 246.2% to $66.95 million from $19.34 million last year.



Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$32.02 Mln. vs. -$100.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.21 vs. -$1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $66.95 Mln vs. $19.34 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $350 - $425 Mln



