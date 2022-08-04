

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $15.1 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $17.9M, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.4 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $497.2 million from $463.6M last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



