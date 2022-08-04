

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $168.5 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $70.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.6 million for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $2.36 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



