

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$159.07 million, or -$0.85 per share. This compares with -$125.52 million, or -$0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.8% to $21.59 million from $28.33 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



