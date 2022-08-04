

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $13.27 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $13.95 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $25.66 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $184.74 million from $176.44 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $13.27 Mln. vs. $13.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $184.74 Mln vs. $176.44 Mln last year.



