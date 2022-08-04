

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for second quarter of $207 million



The company's bottom line totaled $207 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $1.73 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $207 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15



