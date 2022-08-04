

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $14.34 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $33.57 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.7 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $492.39 million from $435.26 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $14.34 Mln. vs. $33.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $492.39 Mln vs. $435.26 Mln last year.



