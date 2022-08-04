

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $123.80 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $66.77 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.22 million or $3.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.3% to $1.43 billion from $0.86 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $123.80 Mln. vs. $66.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.77 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.97 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.080 - $1.110 Bln



