

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$97.13 million, or -$1.53 per share. This compares with -$19.65 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $147.04 million from $149.43 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$97.13 Mln. vs. -$19.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.53 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $147.04 Mln vs. $149.43 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $470 - $520 Mln



