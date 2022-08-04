

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.00 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $6.25 billion from $5.63 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.00 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $6.25 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.45 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $17.2 - $17.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORTEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de