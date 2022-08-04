Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) (OTC Pink: RDDTF) ("Radient" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated July 26, 2022 (the "Default Announcement"), it has been delayed in filing its audited annual financial statements (the "Statements") for its financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis and Certifications by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively the "Required Filings") due to unexpected delays the Company's auditor is experiencing in connection with its audit of Tunaaaa Xtracts Inc., a company acquired by the Company in early 2022. Under National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Required Filings were required to be made not later than July 29, 2022 (the "Deadline").

The Company previously applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "Principal Regulator"), British Columbia Securities Commission, Ontario Securities Commission, Manitoba Securities Commission, Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority, Newfoundland and Labrador, Director of Securities, New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, and Nova Scotia Securities Commission pursuant to Part 3 of National Policy 12-203 ("NP 12-203") for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") as an alternative to a general cease trade order in connection with the late filing of the Required Filings (the "Default"). The MCTO was granted by the Principal Regulator on August 3, 2022 and will remain in effect until the Default is remedied. The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The issuance of the MCTO generally does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

Every effort is being made by the Company to make the Required Filings as soon as possible. Other than as set out herein, the Company confirms that (a) there have been no changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor, (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, (c) there is no anticipated specified default (as such term is defined in NP 12-203) subsequent to the Default, and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Should the Company fail to make its Required Filings on or before September 29, 2022, the Principal Regulator can impose a cease trade order that all trading in securities of the Company cease for such period of time as the Principal Regulator may deem appropriate.

About Radient

Radient is a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products. Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. RadientInc.com

