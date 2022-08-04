

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $200 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $707 million from $686 million last year.



NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $200 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $707 Mln vs. $686 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $695 - $705 Mln



