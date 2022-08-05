As Florida adds more regulations to combat cyber threats, cybersecurity firm 2Secure Corp (646-560-5083) launches updates to its malware and vulnerability testing services for local businesses

Ocean Township, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - 2Secure Corp announced an update to its range of solutions to include ransomware simulations, internal and external vulnerability testing, penetration testing, and web application assessments. Along with reports detailing vulnerabilities, the firm now also offers services to help rectify system weaknesses.

More details can be found at: https://www.2secure.biz





2Secure Corp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/132429_ea7a1e8d24a74831_001full.jpg

The updated services from 2Secure Corp have been designed to help local businesses comply with additional regulatory requirements - particularly relating to data protection - enacted in response to the increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks.

Florida House Bill 7055 is the latest in a series of cybersecurity measures taken in recent years. Having come into force on July 1, the Bill specifically addresses the growing prevalence of ransomware attacks on local government bodies, and makes it illegal for public bodies to pay ransoms. While this law does not have an immediate impact on private organizations, it demonstrates the increasingly firm stance that lawmakers are taking.

In response to the evolving legal and regulatory environment, 2Secure Corp's updated solutions aim to protect private businesses from malware before it occurs. The firm believes that one of the most effective preventative measures is to conduct a benign cyberattack, known as a Malware Attack Simulation (MAS).

This newly updated service is designed to highlight potential security weaknesses in the business's network. As such, 2Secure Corp now offers MAS solutions as part of the wider vulnerability assessment services that can be conducted.

About 2Secure Corp

Established by cybersecurity expert consultant Yigal Behar in 2003, 2Secure Corp has maintained a focus on the cybersecurity field, allowing it to remain both agile and at the forefront of industry trends. Along with in-depth system checks, the firm offers end-to-end project management and implementation for network improvement projects.

"Your assets are your employees, information stored across systems, and business infrastructure. These assets are vulnerable to threats such as social engineering, viruses, worms, human errors, back doors, software bugs, and unauthorized access," said a spokesperson. "We protect your information from being exposed by identifying the potential breaches before hackers can exploit them and gain access," they added.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://www.2secure.biz

Contact Info:

Name: Yigal Behar

Email: yigal@2secure.biz

Organization: 2Secure Corp

Address: 1309 Allaire Ave, Ocean Township, NJ 07712, United States

Phone: +1-646-560-5083

Website: https://www.2secure.biz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132429