- (PLX AI) - Aurubis 9-month operating pretax profit EUR 448 million.
- • 9-month revenue EUR 14,277 million
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 million
- • Outlook FY ROCE 17-21%
AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|70,18
|70,48
|08:03
|70,18
|70,48
|08:03
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:58
|Aurubis AG 9-month Operating EBT Rises; Confirms Forecast
|HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said the company increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) considerably to 448 million euros in the first nine months of the fiscal...
► Artikel lesen
|07:53
|Aurubis posts 24% quarterly profit rise, still upbeat for full year
|07:52
|Aurubis AG 9-month Operating EBT Rises; Confirms Forecast
|07:35
|Aurubis bestätigt Jahresziele
| HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Ein länger als geplanter Wartungsstillstand im Hamburger Werk und niedrigere Raffinierlöhne für die Kupferproduktion haben das Gewinnwachstum des Kupfer- und Recyclingkonzerns Aurubis...
► Artikel lesen
|07:28
|Aurubis Keeps Outlook Unchanged After 9-Month Report
|(PLX AI) - Aurubis 9-month operating pretax profit EUR 448 million.• 9-month revenue EUR 14,277 million• Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 million• Outlook FY ROCE 17-21%
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AURUBIS AG
|70,32
|+2,12 %