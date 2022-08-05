

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and logistic major, reported that its second quarter net profit after non-controlling interests increased to 1.5 billion euros from last year's 1.3 billion euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.17 euros from 1.02 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit (EBIT) was 2.3 billion euros up from 2.1 billion euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenue increased 23.4 percent year-on-year to 24.0 billion euros.



The Group confirmed its 2022 EBIT guidance of 8.0 billion euros (plus or minus 5 percent) even in consideration of a possible global economic downturn in the second half of 2022.



The Group also confirmed its mid-term EBIT guidance of around 8.5 billion euros for 2024.



