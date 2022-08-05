

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said the company increased its operating earnings before taxes (EBT) considerably to 448 million euros in the first nine months of the fiscal year from 268 million euros, last year. Operating earnings per share was 7.93 euros compared to 4.70 euros.



IFRS consolidated EBT increased to 793 million euros from 631 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 13.47 euros compared to 11.09 euros.



For the nine month period, revenues were 14.28 billion euros compared to 12.18 billion euros, previous year.



Looking forward, the company confirmed the forecast range for operating EBT in the fiscal year as a whole of 500 to 600 million euros.



'We currently have a sufficient supply of energy at all of our sites, allowing us to produce without any restrictions,' said Executive Board Chairman Roland Harings.



