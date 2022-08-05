The Indian government's PM KUSUM Scheme supports farmers in installing standalone solar pumps and solarizing existing grid-connected agriculture pumps.From pv magazine India India had 691.4 MW of cumulative solar capacity by June 30, through the installation of standalone solar pumps and the solarization of existing grid-connected agriculture pumps under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. The states of Rajasthan (282.6 MW) and Haryana (246.5 MW) led in PV capacity additions under the scheme. The PM KUSUM Scheme, under its Component-B section, supports farmers in installing standalone solar agriculture pumps ...

