Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

5 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 78,121 Weighted average purchase price paid : 369.8181 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 371.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 367 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,284,310 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,807,113, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1746 371.00 08:21:06 00060385540TRLO0 LSE 1892 371.00 08:21:06 00060385539TRLO0 LSE 225 371.00 08:21:06 00060385541TRLO0 LSE 1410 370.50 08:21:59 00060385600TRLO0 LSE 549 370.50 08:22:00 00060385604TRLO0 LSE 113 370.50 08:25:00 00060385659TRLO0 LSE 29 370.50 08:28:34 00060385762TRLO0 LSE 1205 370.50 08:28:34 00060385761TRLO0 LSE 743 370.50 08:28:34 00060385760TRLO0 LSE 237 370.50 08:34:34 00060385971TRLO0 LSE 1724 370.50 08:34:34 00060385970TRLO0 LSE 15 370.00 08:36:45 00060386028TRLO0 LSE 1198 370.00 08:36:45 00060386030TRLO0 LSE 793 370.00 08:36:45 00060386029TRLO0 LSE 1933 369.50 08:40:21 00060386114TRLO0 LSE 1196 368.50 08:54:47 00060386683TRLO0 LSE 321 368.50 08:54:47 00060386682TRLO0 LSE 673 368.50 08:54:47 00060386681TRLO0 LSE 185 368.00 09:22:52 00060388018TRLO0 LSE 462 368.00 09:23:07 00060388029TRLO0 LSE 463 368.00 09:23:07 00060388031TRLO0 LSE 181 368.00 09:23:07 00060388030TRLO0 LSE 558 367.00 10:04:49 00060389273TRLO0 LSE 532 367.00 10:20:52 00060389874TRLO0 LSE 348 367.00 10:41:58 00060390758TRLO0 LSE 2252 370.00 10:49:53 00060391057TRLO0 LSE 1908 371.50 10:50:57 00060391127TRLO0 LSE 1838 371.50 10:51:53 00060391172TRLO0 LSE 1752 371.00 10:51:53 00060391174TRLO0 LSE 181 371.00 10:51:53 00060391173TRLO0 LSE 1904 371.00 10:54:03 00060391277TRLO0 LSE 68 370.50 11:00:02 00060391480TRLO0 LSE 664 370.50 11:00:02 00060391479TRLO0 LSE 169 370.50 11:00:02 00060391478TRLO0 LSE 356 370.50 11:00:02 00060391477TRLO0 LSE 664 370.50 11:00:02 00060391476TRLO0 LSE 246 370.50 11:00:02 00060391475TRLO0 LSE 613 370.00 11:28:07 00060392513TRLO0 LSE 471 370.00 11:29:50 00060392568TRLO0 LSE 712 370.00 11:33:18 00060392679TRLO0 LSE 528 370.00 11:53:03 00060393470TRLO0 LSE 287 370.00 11:53:03 00060393469TRLO0 LSE 119 370.00 11:53:03 00060393468TRLO0 LSE 2172 370.00 12:03:17 00060393906TRLO0 LSE 228 370.00 12:03:17 00060393905TRLO0 LSE 1044 370.00 12:03:17 00060393904TRLO0 LSE 2108 369.50 12:13:48 00060394214TRLO0 LSE 2221 368.50 12:42:05 00060395465TRLO0 LSE 102 368.50 12:44:11 00060395578TRLO0 LSE 411 368.50 12:58:12 00060396391TRLO0 LSE 561 368.50 13:00:08 00060396503TRLO0 LSE 576 368.50 13:11:23 00060397020TRLO0 LSE 159 369.00 13:18:09 00060397281TRLO0 LSE 27 369.00 13:18:09 00060397282TRLO0 LSE 484 368.50 13:58:39 00060398672TRLO0 LSE 676 368.50 13:58:39 00060398671TRLO0 LSE 615 368.50 13:58:39 00060398670TRLO0 LSE 1921 368.50 13:58:39 00060398669TRLO0 LSE 143 368.50 13:58:39 00060398668TRLO0 LSE 206 368.50 13:58:39 00060398667TRLO0 LSE 1400 368.50 13:58:39 00060398666TRLO0 LSE 444 368.50 13:58:39 00060398665TRLO0 LSE 1 368.50 13:58:41 00060398674TRLO0 LSE 7 368.50 13:58:42 00060398677TRLO0 LSE 88 368.50 13:58:42 00060398676TRLO0 LSE 591 368.50 14:03:58 00060398928TRLO0 LSE 1475 368.50 14:04:38 00060398972TRLO0 LSE 317 367.50 14:30:08 00060400011TRLO0 LSE 552 367.50 14:33:59 00060400286TRLO0 LSE 536 367.50 14:37:11 00060400443TRLO0 LSE 556 367.50 14:41:14 00060400583TRLO0 LSE 1957 371.50 14:46:33 00060400838TRLO0 LSE 2082 371.00 14:47:24 00060400868TRLO0 LSE 479 371.00 14:47:24 00060400871TRLO0 LSE 493 371.00 14:47:24 00060400870TRLO0 LSE 528 371.00 14:47:24 00060400869TRLO0 LSE 511 369.50 14:59:26 00060401238TRLO0 LSE 532 369.50 14:59:26 00060401237TRLO0 LSE 545 369.50 15:02:34 00060401347TRLO0 LSE 319 369.50 15:03:28 00060401370TRLO0 LSE 917 369.50 15:03:56 00060401387TRLO0 LSE 1167 369.50 15:03:56 00060401386TRLO0 LSE 23 369.50 15:03:56 00060401385TRLO0 LSE 447 369.50 15:05:56 00060401449TRLO0 LSE 425 369.50 15:05:56 00060401448TRLO0 LSE 468 369.50 15:05:56 00060401447TRLO0 LSE 35 369.50 15:05:56 00060401446TRLO0 LSE 181 369.50 15:05:56 00060401445TRLO0 LSE 700 369.00 15:14:32 00060401717TRLO0 LSE 700 369.00 15:14:32 00060401716TRLO0 LSE 21 369.00 15:14:32 00060401715TRLO0 LSE 367 369.00 15:15:19 00060401734TRLO0 LSE 313 369.00 15:15:19 00060401733TRLO0 LSE 559 368.50 15:40:41 00060402532TRLO0 LSE 100 370.00 15:43:10 00060402619TRLO0 LSE 135 370.00 15:43:10 00060402620TRLO0 LSE 222 370.00 15:43:10 00060402623TRLO0 LSE 373 370.00 15:43:10 00060402622TRLO0 LSE 1400 370.00 15:43:10 00060402621TRLO0 LSE 1995 369.00 15:43:59 00060402685TRLO0 LSE 518 369.50 15:51:28 00060403007TRLO0 LSE 229 371.00 15:54:53 00060403147TRLO0 LSE 23 371.00 15:54:53 00060403146TRLO0 LSE 975 371.00 15:55:43 00060403219TRLO0 LSE 2280 371.00 15:57:07 00060403294TRLO0 LSE 1335 370.50 15:58:59 00060403380TRLO0 LSE 544 370.50 15:58:59 00060403381TRLO0 LSE 2 370.50 16:19:00 00060404252TRLO0 LSE 6 370.50 16:19:10 00060404266TRLO0 LSE 561 370.50 16:21:29 00060404461TRLO0 LSE 570 370.50 16:24:17 00060404706TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

