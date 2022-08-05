Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 4

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 78,121
Weighted average purchase price paid: 369.8181 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 371.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 367 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,284,310 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,807,113, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1746371.00 08:21:0600060385540TRLO0LSE
1892371.00 08:21:0600060385539TRLO0LSE
225371.00 08:21:0600060385541TRLO0LSE
1410370.50 08:21:5900060385600TRLO0LSE
549370.50 08:22:0000060385604TRLO0LSE
113370.50 08:25:0000060385659TRLO0LSE
29370.50 08:28:3400060385762TRLO0LSE
1205370.50 08:28:3400060385761TRLO0LSE
743370.50 08:28:3400060385760TRLO0LSE
237370.50 08:34:3400060385971TRLO0LSE
1724370.50 08:34:3400060385970TRLO0LSE
15370.00 08:36:4500060386028TRLO0LSE
1198370.00 08:36:4500060386030TRLO0LSE
793370.00 08:36:4500060386029TRLO0LSE
1933369.50 08:40:2100060386114TRLO0LSE
1196368.50 08:54:4700060386683TRLO0LSE
321368.50 08:54:4700060386682TRLO0LSE
673368.50 08:54:4700060386681TRLO0LSE
185368.00 09:22:5200060388018TRLO0LSE
462368.00 09:23:0700060388029TRLO0LSE
463368.00 09:23:0700060388031TRLO0LSE
181368.00 09:23:0700060388030TRLO0LSE
558367.00 10:04:4900060389273TRLO0LSE
532367.00 10:20:5200060389874TRLO0LSE
348367.00 10:41:5800060390758TRLO0LSE
2252370.00 10:49:5300060391057TRLO0LSE
1908371.50 10:50:5700060391127TRLO0LSE
1838371.50 10:51:5300060391172TRLO0LSE
1752371.00 10:51:5300060391174TRLO0LSE
181371.00 10:51:5300060391173TRLO0LSE
1904371.00 10:54:0300060391277TRLO0LSE
68370.50 11:00:0200060391480TRLO0LSE
664370.50 11:00:0200060391479TRLO0LSE
169370.50 11:00:0200060391478TRLO0LSE
356370.50 11:00:0200060391477TRLO0LSE
664370.50 11:00:0200060391476TRLO0LSE
246370.50 11:00:0200060391475TRLO0LSE
613370.00 11:28:0700060392513TRLO0LSE
471370.00 11:29:5000060392568TRLO0LSE
712370.00 11:33:1800060392679TRLO0LSE
528370.00 11:53:0300060393470TRLO0LSE
287370.00 11:53:0300060393469TRLO0LSE
119370.00 11:53:0300060393468TRLO0LSE
2172370.00 12:03:1700060393906TRLO0LSE
228370.00 12:03:1700060393905TRLO0LSE
1044370.00 12:03:1700060393904TRLO0LSE
2108369.50 12:13:4800060394214TRLO0LSE
2221368.50 12:42:0500060395465TRLO0LSE
102368.50 12:44:1100060395578TRLO0LSE
411368.50 12:58:1200060396391TRLO0LSE
561368.50 13:00:0800060396503TRLO0LSE
576368.50 13:11:2300060397020TRLO0LSE
159369.00 13:18:0900060397281TRLO0LSE
27369.00 13:18:0900060397282TRLO0LSE
484368.50 13:58:3900060398672TRLO0LSE
676368.50 13:58:3900060398671TRLO0LSE
615368.50 13:58:3900060398670TRLO0LSE
1921368.50 13:58:3900060398669TRLO0LSE
143368.50 13:58:3900060398668TRLO0LSE
206368.50 13:58:3900060398667TRLO0LSE
1400368.50 13:58:3900060398666TRLO0LSE
444368.50 13:58:3900060398665TRLO0LSE
1368.50 13:58:4100060398674TRLO0LSE
7368.50 13:58:4200060398677TRLO0LSE
88368.50 13:58:4200060398676TRLO0LSE
591368.50 14:03:5800060398928TRLO0LSE
1475368.50 14:04:3800060398972TRLO0LSE
317367.50 14:30:0800060400011TRLO0LSE
552367.50 14:33:5900060400286TRLO0LSE
536367.50 14:37:1100060400443TRLO0LSE
556367.50 14:41:1400060400583TRLO0LSE
1957371.50 14:46:3300060400838TRLO0LSE
2082371.00 14:47:2400060400868TRLO0LSE
479371.00 14:47:2400060400871TRLO0LSE
493371.00 14:47:2400060400870TRLO0LSE
528371.00 14:47:2400060400869TRLO0LSE
511369.50 14:59:2600060401238TRLO0LSE
532369.50 14:59:2600060401237TRLO0LSE
545369.50 15:02:3400060401347TRLO0LSE
319369.50 15:03:2800060401370TRLO0LSE
917369.50 15:03:5600060401387TRLO0LSE
1167369.50 15:03:5600060401386TRLO0LSE
23369.50 15:03:5600060401385TRLO0LSE
447369.50 15:05:5600060401449TRLO0LSE
425369.50 15:05:5600060401448TRLO0LSE
468369.50 15:05:5600060401447TRLO0LSE
35369.50 15:05:5600060401446TRLO0LSE
181369.50 15:05:5600060401445TRLO0LSE
700369.00 15:14:3200060401717TRLO0LSE
700369.00 15:14:3200060401716TRLO0LSE
21369.00 15:14:3200060401715TRLO0LSE
367369.00 15:15:1900060401734TRLO0LSE
313369.00 15:15:1900060401733TRLO0LSE
559368.50 15:40:4100060402532TRLO0LSE
100370.00 15:43:1000060402619TRLO0LSE
135370.00 15:43:1000060402620TRLO0LSE
222370.00 15:43:1000060402623TRLO0LSE
373370.00 15:43:1000060402622TRLO0LSE
1400370.00 15:43:1000060402621TRLO0LSE
1995369.00 15:43:5900060402685TRLO0LSE
518369.50 15:51:2800060403007TRLO0LSE
229371.00 15:54:5300060403147TRLO0LSE
23371.00 15:54:5300060403146TRLO0LSE
975371.00 15:55:4300060403219TRLO0LSE
2280371.00 15:57:0700060403294TRLO0LSE
1335370.50 15:58:5900060403380TRLO0LSE
544370.50 15:58:5900060403381TRLO0LSE
2370.50 16:19:0000060404252TRLO0LSE
6370.50 16:19:1000060404266TRLO0LSE
561370.50 16:21:2900060404461TRLO0LSE
570370.50 16:24:1700060404706TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
