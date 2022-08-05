The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.08.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.08.2022Aktien1 CA8883411040 Titanium Transportation Group Inc.2 CA37959W1023 Global Helium Corp.3 CA90366H1010 US Critical Metals Corp.4 CA74061J1093 Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US458140CC21 Intel Corp.2 US458140CA64 Intel Corp.3 US458140BZ25 Intel Corp.4 US458140CB48 Intel Corp.5 US037833EN61 Apple Inc.6 US037833EQ92 Apple Inc.7 US73730EAB92 POSCO8 US73730EAA10 POSCO9 USY7S272AE27 POSCO10 USY7S272AD44 POSCO11 US037833EP10 Apple Inc.12 US136375DB52 Canadian National Railway Co.13 US136375DC36 Canadian National Railway Co.14 US55608KBF12 Macquarie Group Ltd.15 US615369AZ82 Moody's Corp.16 USH42097DK09 UBS Group AG17 US961214FG36 Westpac Banking Corp.18 US037833ER75 Apple Inc.19 US458140BY59 Intel Corp.20 DE000HLB76D9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 DE000HLB76C1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 DE000HLB76B3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 DE000HLB76A5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale24 US55608KBG94 Macquarie Group Ltd.25 IE000IZO7033 iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF