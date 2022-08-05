DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

5 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.096 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.926 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.082 GBP0.906 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089863 GBP0.915335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,812,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 9221 1.090 XDUB 08:36:40 00060386023TRLO0 5221 1.082 XDUB 08:59:35 00060386907TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:27:40 00060388152TRLO0 872 1.082 XDUB 09:27:40 00060388151TRLO0 876 1.082 XDUB 10:11:40 00060389546TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 10:28:40 00060390121TRLO0 4500 1.092 XDUB 12:10:09 00060394083TRLO0 818 1.090 XDUB 14:03:44 00060398921TRLO0 6500 1.090 XDUB 14:03:44 00060398920TRLO0 3554 1.094 XDUB 14:31:17 00060400149TRLO0 686 1.094 XDUB 14:31:18 00060400151TRLO0 2962 1.094 XDUB 14:31:18 00060400150TRLO0 442 1.096 XDUB 15:15:31 00060401738TRLO0 594 1.096 XDUB 15:15:31 00060401737TRLO0 4937 1.096 XDUB 15:17:46 00060401813TRLO0 3817 1.094 XDUB 15:44:01 00060402686TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 257 90.60 XLON 08:59:35 00060386906TRLO0 2932 90.60 XLON 08:59:35 00060386905TRLO0 1512 90.70 XLON 09:57:25 00060389093TRLO0 3388 91.50 XLON 12:17:37 00060394370TRLO0 2 91.10 XLON 12:26:02 00060394686TRLO0 1110 91.10 XLON 12:26:02 00060394685TRLO0 108 91.10 XLON 12:26:02 00060394687TRLO0 2264 91.10 XLON 12:26:02 00060394688TRLO0 652 91.40 XLON 14:00:02 00060398703TRLO0 915 91.40 XLON 14:00:03 00060398706TRLO0 546 91.40 XLON 14:00:04 00060398707TRLO0 546 91.40 XLON 14:00:07 00060398711TRLO0 938 91.90 XLON 14:31:25 00060400153TRLO0 2 91.90 XLON 14:56:25 00060401150TRLO0 226 92.00 XLON 15:17:55 00060401820TRLO0 666 92.00 XLON 15:17:55 00060401819TRLO0 1643 92.00 XLON 15:17:55 00060401818TRLO0 75 92.00 XLON 15:17:55 00060401821TRLO0 84 92.00 XLON 15:17:55 00060401822TRLO0 286 92.00 XLON 15:18:02 00060401826TRLO0 2230 92.00 XLON 15:18:02 00060401825TRLO0 486 92.00 XLON 15:18:02 00060401824TRLO0 460 92.00 XLON 15:18:02 00060401827TRLO0 174 92.00 XLON 15:18:44 00060401845TRLO0 2706 92.30 XLON 16:09:02 00060403779TRLO0 792 92.60 XLON 16:26:31 00060404840TRLO0

