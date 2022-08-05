Anzeige
Freitag, 05.08.2022
Die Kaufchance: Neue Rallye zeichnet sich ab! Nur eine Frage der Zeit?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
05.08.22
08:00 Uhr
1,086 Euro
+0,008
+0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
05.08.2022 | 08:31
90 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.096 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.926 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.082     GBP0.906 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089863    GBP0.915335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,812,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
9221       1.090         XDUB      08:36:40      00060386023TRLO0 
5221       1.082         XDUB      08:59:35      00060386907TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:27:40      00060388152TRLO0 
872       1.082         XDUB      09:27:40      00060388151TRLO0 
876       1.082         XDUB      10:11:40      00060389546TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      10:28:40      00060390121TRLO0 
4500       1.092         XDUB      12:10:09      00060394083TRLO0 
818       1.090         XDUB      14:03:44      00060398921TRLO0 
6500       1.090         XDUB      14:03:44      00060398920TRLO0 
3554       1.094         XDUB      14:31:17      00060400149TRLO0 
686       1.094         XDUB      14:31:18      00060400151TRLO0 
2962       1.094         XDUB      14:31:18      00060400150TRLO0 
442       1.096         XDUB      15:15:31      00060401738TRLO0 
594       1.096         XDUB      15:15:31      00060401737TRLO0 
4937       1.096         XDUB      15:17:46      00060401813TRLO0 
3817       1.094         XDUB      15:44:01      00060402686TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
257       90.60         XLON      08:59:35      00060386906TRLO0 
2932       90.60         XLON      08:59:35      00060386905TRLO0 
1512       90.70         XLON      09:57:25      00060389093TRLO0 
3388       91.50         XLON      12:17:37      00060394370TRLO0 
2        91.10         XLON      12:26:02      00060394686TRLO0 
1110       91.10         XLON      12:26:02      00060394685TRLO0 
108       91.10         XLON      12:26:02      00060394687TRLO0 
2264       91.10         XLON      12:26:02      00060394688TRLO0 
652       91.40         XLON      14:00:02      00060398703TRLO0 
915       91.40         XLON      14:00:03      00060398706TRLO0 
546       91.40         XLON      14:00:04      00060398707TRLO0 
546       91.40         XLON      14:00:07      00060398711TRLO0 
938       91.90         XLON      14:31:25      00060400153TRLO0 
2        91.90         XLON      14:56:25      00060401150TRLO0 
226       92.00         XLON      15:17:55      00060401820TRLO0 
666       92.00         XLON      15:17:55      00060401819TRLO0 
1643       92.00         XLON      15:17:55      00060401818TRLO0 
75        92.00         XLON      15:17:55      00060401821TRLO0 
84        92.00         XLON      15:17:55      00060401822TRLO0 
286       92.00         XLON      15:18:02      00060401826TRLO0 
2230       92.00         XLON      15:18:02      00060401825TRLO0 
486       92.00         XLON      15:18:02      00060401824TRLO0 
460       92.00         XLON      15:18:02      00060401827TRLO0 
174       92.00         XLON      15:18:44      00060401845TRLO0 
2706       92.30         XLON      16:09:02      00060403779TRLO0 
792       92.60         XLON      16:26:31      00060404840TRLO0

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  179402 
EQS News ID:  1413833 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
