

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L) reported first half adjusted profit before tax of 1.33 billion pounds compared to 1.03 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 166.1 pence from 138.1 pence.



On a pro-forma basis, adjusted profit before tax was 1.33 billion pounds, up 19.8% from previous year. Continuing adjusted pro-forma basic earnings per share was 167.4 pence, an increase of 21.3%.



Pretax profit was 803 million pounds compared to 463 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 97.3 pence from 27.2 pence.



Revenue was 3.60 billion pounds compared to 2.90 billion pounds, last year. Total income increased to 3.73 billion pounds from 3.02 billion pounds. The Group said the increase is partly due to the additional month of contribution in the first half 2022 compared with first half 2021, associated with the Refinitiv acquisition, which completed on 29 January 2021.



Total income excluding recoveries was 3.57 billion pounds compared to 2.87 billion pounds, last year. On a pro-forma basis, total Income excluding recoveries grew 6.2% at constant currency; or was up 7.0% excluding Ukraine/Russia conflict impacts.



The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 31.7 pence per share, an increase of 27%. The interim dividend will be paid on 20 September 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 August 2022. London Stock Exchange Group plc said it is launching 750 million pounds share buy-back over 12 months with the first tranche to commence immediately.



