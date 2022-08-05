A new study shows that hydrogen could be produced for as little as AUD 2.85 ($1.98) per kilogram, supporting Frontier Energy's plans to make green hydrogen from a 500 MW solar project it is developing in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Frontier Energy said that results from a pre-feasibility study (PFS) into its proposed Bristol Springs Solar project in Western Australia show that it has the potential to be an early mover, low-cost green hydrogen producer. The PFS, conducted by Perth-based Xodus Group, is based on the development of a large-scale green hydrogen production facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...