

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) reported that, on a revenue basis, first-half net return on ordinary activities before tax increased to 31.33 million pounds from 24.68 million pounds, prior year. On a revenue basis, return per ordinary share was 7.08 pence compared to 5.28 pence.



On a total basis, loss on ordinary activities before tax was 174.05 million pounds or loss per ordinary share was 42.89 pence, for the first half period.



Income for the period was 33.05 million pounds compared to 26.33 million pounds, prior year.



The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC declared an interim dividend of 3.08 pence per share, an increase of 16.2%.



