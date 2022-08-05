DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7459

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11774855

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

