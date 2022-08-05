DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.7773

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3217860

CODE: SRHE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 179541 EQS News ID: 1414177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2022 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)