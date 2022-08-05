Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on 2022-08-16. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000630097 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 100 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 1082 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-08-18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-08-04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 1,3 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2023-08-04 2024-08-04; 2025-08-04. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB13025B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB13025B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of the auction participants. The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com