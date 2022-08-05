Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Virve Laitinen

ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

5 August 2022 at 11.15 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - VirveLaitinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Virve Laitinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18216/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-08-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 47,00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 47,00 EUR

