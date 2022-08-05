Indian researchers claim that commercial buildings with LED lighting could gain energy independence by installing standalone solar-plus-storage systems. They said a 914.4 kW PV system linked to lithium-ion batteries could be enough to power an entire building with an estimated annual demand of 190,830.7 kWh.Scientists from India's Techno India Salt Lake (TISL) research institute have looked at how standalone photovoltaics linked to lithium-ion battery storage could be used for LED lighting in commercial buildings. They aim to develop a way to use solar power for LED illumination systems in order ...

