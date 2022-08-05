Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, August 5
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 July 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Drax Group
|6.7%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|5.8%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.7%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.1%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|5.0%
|China Everbright Environment
|4.8%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.4%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.4%
|RWE
|4.3%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.6%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.5%
|Iberdrola
|3.2%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.2%
|SSE
|2.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.9%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|2.5%
|Northland Power
|2.5%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|2.3%
|National Grid
|2.3%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.3%
At close of business on 29 July 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|32.7%
|Renewable energy developers
|32.0%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.3%
|Energy storage
|7.8%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.7%
|Waste to energy
|4.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.4%
|Electricity networks
|2.3%
|Carbon markets
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|33.1%
|Global
|19.9%
|Europe (ex UK)
|18.3%
|China
|12.7%
|North America
|11.6%
|Latin America
|2.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%
