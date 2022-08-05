Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.08.2022 | 12:10
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 July 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Drax Group6.7%
Greencoat UK Wind5.8%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure5.1%
China Suntien Green Energy5.0%
China Everbright Environment4.8%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.4%
Grenergy Renovables4.4%
RWE4.3%
Clearway Energy A Class3.6%
Foresight Solar Fund3.5%
Iberdrola3.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.2%
SSE2.9%
China Longyuan Power Group2.9%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust2.5%
Northland Power2.5%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.3%
National Grid2.3%
TransAlta Renewables2.3%

At close of business on 29 July 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds32.7%
Renewable energy developers32.0%
Renewable focused utilities9.3%
Energy storage7.8%
Biomass generation and production6.7%
Waste to energy4.8%
Renewable technology and service2.4%
Electricity networks2.3%
Carbon markets0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.1%
Global19.9%
Europe (ex UK)18.3%
China12.7%
North America11.6%
Latin America2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%
