Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 July 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 6.7% Greencoat UK Wind 5.8% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.1% China Suntien Green Energy 5.0% China Everbright Environment 4.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 4.4% RWE 4.3% Clearway Energy A Class 3.6% Foresight Solar Fund 3.5% Iberdrola 3.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2% SSE 2.9% China Longyuan Power Group 2.9% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 2.5% Northland Power 2.5% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.3% National Grid 2.3% TransAlta Renewables 2.3%

At close of business on 29 July 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 32.7% Renewable energy developers 32.0% Renewable focused utilities 9.3% Energy storage 7.8% Biomass generation and production 6.7% Waste to energy 4.8% Renewable technology and service 2.4% Electricity networks 2.3% Carbon markets 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9% 100%