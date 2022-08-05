DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced that it plans on releasing its financial and operating results for the three-months ending June 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

A replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live broadcast and for 30 days after. U.S. participants may access the replay at 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 (local), using access code 13732104.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

