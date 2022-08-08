Dufry International AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Miscellaneous

Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2022



08.08.2022 / 07:00





Dufry today published the invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022. The event will take place on August 31, 2022 at 17:30 CEST, at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland. The meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020 (as amended). The shareholders of Dufry AG may exercise their rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Voting Rights Representative.

The Extraordinary General Meeting invitation and the related documents can be accessed here: 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting

