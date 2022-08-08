- (PLX AI) - Archer to acquire 50% of the shares in renewable energy service company Iceland Drilling Company for $8.25 million.
- • Kaldbakur ehf. will remain a large shareholder and will own the other 50%
- • Iceland Drilling is an international deep geothermal drilling and integrated well service company
- • The company is currently managing drilling operations in Iceland, the Azores, and New Zealand as well as seven smaller rigs for district heating projects in Iceland
