



HONG KONG, Aug 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Shenzhen Ruicycle Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd (also known as Hengchuang Ruineng), a battery recycling company, recently accomplished the B round of fundraising with over RMB 300 million, which is backed by Legend Capital. This round of fundraising will be mainly used to improve the development of the echelon utilized product series, the construction of new energy retired lithium battery recycling capacity, and the expansion of new lithium battery wet recycling technology.Founded in 2017, Ruicycle is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to "Making New Energy a Truly Green Energy", deeply engaging in the field of recycling and comprehensive utilization of retired power batteries. It is committed to pursuing the concept of green and low-carbon development. Directing at the end of the new energy industry, Ruicycle has built an industrial ecological closed loop of large-scale automatic safe crushing, zero-pollution treatment, and high-efficiency recycling of lithium batteries based on the core technologies of lithium battery echelon utilization, material regeneration, and new material regeneration. Meanwhile, centering on the national carbon peaking and carbon neutrality policies, Ruicycle has achieved the traceability of carbon footprint and the quantification of carbon reduction, continuously making contributions to low-carbon development for the new energy industrial chain.In 2020, Ruicycle was granted the qualifications of "Echelon Utilization White List" and "Recycling Utilization White List", becoming the fully licensed enterprise in the lithium battery recycling industry. Ruicycles revenue exceeded RMB 1 billion with a CAGR of over 100% in 2021. Now it has been recognized as the first echelon enterprise in China's power battery recycling and comprehensive utilization industry.Ruicycle is the world-first company devoting intelligent management of temperature-sensing cameras to the retired battery storage field. It has established industrial bases for echelon utilization and recycling in Huizhou, Jiangmen, and Ganzhou, respectively, achieving a recycling capacity of 150,000 tons per year of retired power batteries. At the same time, Ruicycle has also been cooperating with Legend Capital's portfolio company Milkyway, a leading dangerous chemicals logistics enterprise, to build a global leading ESG recycling system.CHEN Zhipeng, the founder of Ruicycle, said: "We are a relatively young team. In keeping with the trend of the new energy era, we are eager to learn more from industry predecessors to root in the physical manufacturing industry more deeply. At the same time, we look forward to having more aspiring youngsters join us to create an efficient organization and together make contributions to the globalization of new energy industrialization experience.Legend Capital's investments in the carbon-neutral field focus on energy decarbonization, vehicle electrification/intelligence, synthetic biology, etc. Energy decarbonization includes photovoltaic, wind power, and smart grid; vehicle electrification/intelligence includes lithium battery vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, battery recycling and others.Legend Capital has long been optimistic about investment opportunities in the new energy vehicle industry chain and has invested in a number of automation equipment, lithium batteries, and materials companies, many of which went public successfully, such as Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment (300450.SZ), CNGR Advanced Material (300919.SZ), Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology (603659.SH), Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments (688559.SH), Shenzhen Colibri Technologies (002957.SZ). At the same time, Legend Capital is also one of the early investors of CATL (300750.SZ).About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital ).Source: Legend Capital