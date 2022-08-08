Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares



08.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST





Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 05.08.2022

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

05.08.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 05.08.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XHEL 266,960 9.69 2,585,801.26 CEUX 234,243 9.68 2,267,522.00 TQEX 24,558 9.69 237,902.51 XSTO 261,631 9.68 2,531,328.55 XCSE 31,564 9.68 305,630.40 Total 818,956 9.68 7,928,184.72

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3844 and DKK to EUR 7.4407

** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 11,034,724 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2197V_1-2022-8-8.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

