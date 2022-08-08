Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022

The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022



Das Instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022

The instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022

