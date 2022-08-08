The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.08.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.08.2022Aktien1 IT0005504128 Siav S.p.A.2 GB00BPJGTF16 First Class Metals PLC3 AU0000134389 Peregrine Gold Ltd.Anleihen1 US06738EBX22 Barclays PLC2 DE000LB2BVV9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg3 DE000NLB3ZC4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-4 XS2513869862 Annington Funding PLC5 USU0538GAA05 Avient Corp.6 US06738EBY05 Barclays PLC7 US06738ECA10 Barclays PLC8 US06738EBZ79 Barclays PLC9 US53944YAT01 Lloyds Banking Group PLC10 USU59197AF70 Meta Platforms Inc.11 USU59197AE06 Meta Platforms Inc.12 XS2497046016 OPDenergy S.A.13 XS2497045984 OPDenergy S.A.14 US69371RR993 Paccar Financial Corp.15 US969457CA67 The Williams Companies Inc.16 US969457BZ28 The Williams Companies Inc.17 US94106BAF85 Waste Connections Inc.18 US404280DG12 HSBC Holdings PLC19 US404280DH94 HSBC Holdings PLC