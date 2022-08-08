DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.937 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106 GBP0.931 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.10908 GBP0.934198

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,737,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5794 1.110 XDUB 08:41:44 00060408185TRLO0 3187 1.110 XDUB 08:53:10 00060408480TRLO0 4853 1.110 XDUB 09:06:57 00060408947TRLO0 4930 1.112 XDUB 10:21:28 00060412143TRLO0 3186 1.108 XDUB 13:01:15 00060416922TRLO0 2231 1.108 XDUB 13:01:32 00060416939TRLO0 5811 1.106 XDUB 13:01:36 00060416943TRLO0 911 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420684TRLO0 3543 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420683TRLO0 935 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420682TRLO0 125 1.108 XDUB 15:00:44 00060424132TRLO0 2871 1.110 XDUB 15:07:53 00060424592TRLO0 1500 1.110 XDUB 15:08:25 00060424629TRLO0 3007 1.110 XDUB 15:08:25 00060424628TRLO0 2500 1.110 XDUB 15:27:02 00060426126TRLO0 1106 1.110 XDUB 16:22:51 00060430324TRLO0 3510 1.110 XLON 16:28:41 00060430796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 413 93.40 XLON 09:42:55 00060410227TRLO0 2 93.60 XLON 10:45:32 00060413264TRLO0 1100 93.60 XLON 10:45:38 00060413284TRLO0 116 93.60 XLON 10:45:38 00060413285TRLO0 1839 93.60 XLON 10:45:38 00060413286TRLO0 3039 93.40 XLON 10:49:17 00060413426TRLO0 1100 93.40 XLON 13:01:18 00060416923TRLO0 2019 93.40 XLON 13:01:18 00060416924TRLO0 2934 93.20 XLON 13:28:05 00060417791TRLO0 267 93.20 XLON 13:28:05 00060417792TRLO0 2957 93.10 XLON 13:57:26 00060420070TRLO0 222 93.70 XLON 15:08:15 00060424612TRLO0 653 93.70 XLON 15:08:15 00060424613TRLO0 178 93.70 XLON 15:08:15 00060424614TRLO0 408 93.70 XLON 15:14:27 00060425209TRLO0 271 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428305TRLO0 223 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428306TRLO0 46 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428307TRLO0 3003 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428308TRLO0 46 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428309TRLO0 145 93.50 XLON 15:59:53 00060428310TRLO0 435 93.50 XLON 16:01:25 00060428437TRLO0 1293 93.50 XLON 16:08:25 00060429083TRLO0 1307 93.50 XLON 16:08:25 00060429084TRLO0 330 93.70 XLON 16:20:14 00060430014TRLO0 236 93.70 XLON 16:20:14 00060430015TRLO0 153 93.70 XLON 16:20:14 00060430016TRLO0 265 93.70 XLON 16:20:14 00060430017TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 179711 EQS News ID: 1414735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)