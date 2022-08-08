Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
08:04 Uhr
1,106 Euro
+0,020
+1,84 %
08.08.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.937 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.106     GBP0.931 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.10908    GBP0.934198

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,737,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5794       1.110         XDUB      08:41:44      00060408185TRLO0 
3187       1.110         XDUB      08:53:10      00060408480TRLO0 
4853       1.110         XDUB      09:06:57      00060408947TRLO0 
4930       1.112         XDUB      10:21:28      00060412143TRLO0 
3186       1.108         XDUB      13:01:15      00060416922TRLO0 
2231       1.108         XDUB      13:01:32      00060416939TRLO0 
5811       1.106         XDUB      13:01:36      00060416943TRLO0 
911       1.106         XDUB      14:13:04      00060420684TRLO0 
3543       1.106         XDUB      14:13:04      00060420683TRLO0 
935       1.106         XDUB      14:13:04      00060420682TRLO0 
125       1.108         XDUB      15:00:44      00060424132TRLO0 
2871       1.110         XDUB      15:07:53      00060424592TRLO0 
1500       1.110         XDUB      15:08:25      00060424629TRLO0 
3007       1.110         XDUB      15:08:25      00060424628TRLO0 
2500       1.110         XDUB      15:27:02      00060426126TRLO0 
1106       1.110         XDUB      16:22:51      00060430324TRLO0 
3510       1.110         XLON      16:28:41      00060430796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
413       93.40         XLON      09:42:55      00060410227TRLO0 
2        93.60         XLON      10:45:32      00060413264TRLO0 
1100       93.60         XLON      10:45:38      00060413284TRLO0 
116       93.60         XLON      10:45:38      00060413285TRLO0 
1839       93.60         XLON      10:45:38      00060413286TRLO0 
3039       93.40         XLON      10:49:17      00060413426TRLO0 
1100       93.40         XLON      13:01:18      00060416923TRLO0 
2019       93.40         XLON      13:01:18      00060416924TRLO0 
2934       93.20         XLON      13:28:05      00060417791TRLO0 
267       93.20         XLON      13:28:05      00060417792TRLO0 
2957       93.10         XLON      13:57:26      00060420070TRLO0 
222       93.70         XLON      15:08:15      00060424612TRLO0 
653       93.70         XLON      15:08:15      00060424613TRLO0 
178       93.70         XLON      15:08:15      00060424614TRLO0 
408       93.70         XLON      15:14:27      00060425209TRLO0 
271       93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428305TRLO0 
223       93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428306TRLO0 
46        93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428307TRLO0 
3003       93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428308TRLO0 
46        93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428309TRLO0 
145       93.50         XLON      15:59:53      00060428310TRLO0 
435       93.50         XLON      16:01:25      00060428437TRLO0 
1293       93.50         XLON      16:08:25      00060429083TRLO0 
1307       93.50         XLON      16:08:25      00060429084TRLO0 
330       93.70         XLON      16:20:14      00060430014TRLO0 
236       93.70         XLON      16:20:14      00060430015TRLO0 
153       93.70         XLON      16:20:14      00060430016TRLO0 
265       93.70         XLON      16:20:14      00060430017TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  179711 
EQS News ID:  1414735 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
